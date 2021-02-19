Bloomington Police seizes two handguns during weapons-related arrest

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington Police Department Street Crimes Unit investigation led to a weapons-related arrest Friday, Feb. 18.

Bloomington Police arrested 22-year-old Leon L. Ford. Police seized two pistols from Ford’s residence. One of the pistols had a defaced serial number and was reported stolen out of Bloomington.

Ford was arrested for possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, and being a felon in possession of a weapon. Ford is currently being held in the McLean County Jail.

Bloomington Vice Unit and Criminal Investigations Division assisted with the investigation.