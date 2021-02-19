Bloomington Police seizes two handguns during weapons-related arrest

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington Police Department Street Crimes Unit investigation led to a weapons-related arrest Friday, Feb. 18.

Bloomington Police arrested 22-year-old Leon L. Ford. Police seized two pistols from Ford’s residence. One of the pistols had a defaced serial number and was reported stolen out of Bloomington.

Ford was arrested for possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, and being a felon in possession of a weapon. Ford is currently being held in the McLean County Jail.

Bloomington Vice Unit and Criminal Investigations Division assisted with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News