Bloomington Police still investigating Saturday night shooting that hospitalized young woman

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 24-year-old woman was shot while in her vehicle at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Bloomington Police officers were called to Veterans Parkway and Fox Creek Road for a shooting on Saturday night.

A Bloomington officer, who was in the area on patrol, heard the shots fired and responded.

When the officer arrived, first aid was given to the female victim, who was suffering from injuries consistent with being shot. The Bloomington Fire Department also responded and provided first aid, then transferred the victim to Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

During transportation, the victim appeared to be in a stable condition.

Initial reports suggest that one vehicle began to shoot at the victim while she was driving southbound on Veterans Parkway between Fox Creek Road and Morris Avenue.

During the shooting, the victim was shot, jumped out of her vehicle, which then crashed into the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Fox Creek Road.

There are no other injuries, suspect information, or any arrests made in connection with the shooting.

The incident and circumstances behind it are under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Brock Merritt at (309) 434-2359 or email him at BMerritt@cityblm.org.