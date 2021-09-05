Bloomington Police still searching for Jelani Day, ask people not to speculate after body found Saturday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are asking people not to speculate after a body was found in Peru early Saturday.

On Saturday, Sept. 4, police, fire, and rescue agencies, including the Bloomington Police, were involved in an organized search in LaSalle-Peru, in an attempt to locate Jelani Day.

Search teams found a body on the south bank of the Illinois River, east of the Illinois Route 251 bridge. The LaSalle County’s Coroner’s office, LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, the Bloomington Police Department, and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services were called to the scene where the deceased person was located. The Bloomington Police are asking people not to make assumptions while the investigation continues.

At this time, the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office has not released the identification of the deceased person or any other details about the identification of the deceased. The LaSalle County Coroner said it could take days or weeks to identify the body.

People with information about Jelani Day are asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department Detective BPD Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or at Pjones@cityblm.org. Anyone with information regarding the unidentified deceased person is asked to contact LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Investigator McGrath at 815-481-0455.