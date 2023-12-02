BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– It’s December, and holiday packages arriving at doorsteps.
Bloomington Police Facebook is offering a few tips to avoid porch pirates stealing gifts.
- Try and retrieve the packages as soon as possible.
- If you know a family member or neighbor will be home, ask them to pick up the packages as soon as they are delivered. (It wouldn’t hurt to reward them with fresh baked cookies.)
- Switch the delivery location to work, where it can be received by someone and not left on the porch.
- See if the post office or store the product is being shipped from can hold the package for pick-up.
- Surveillance equipment and video doorbells can be useful deterrents.
Lingering in an area or following a delivery driver may be signs of a porch pirate as well.
Anyone who sees packages being stolen should call Bloomington police at (309) 820-8888.