BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department has warned the public of three recent targeted residential burglary calls on the east side of the city.

The police department said in each of the incidents, the suspects have targeted Asian victims who are also small businesses in Bloomington and Normal. The burglaries are focused on the area between Veterans Parkway, Towanda Barnes Road, G.E. Road, and Empire Street.

The burglaries have occurred at unoccupied residences, police said. They also said information suggests that a group of Hispanic males, 30 to 40 years old, are suspects in the burglaries.

The Bloomington Police Department has offered tips for crime prevention:

Remain cognizant of your surroundings.

Pay attention when traveling and make sure you are not being followed.

If you observe a suspicious vehicle in your neighborhood or near your business, call the

police immediately. Home alarms and video surveillance equipment are good deterrents and helpful tools.

Make your residence appear as if someone is home.

Do not post travel plans on social media.

Have a trusted neighbor keep an eye on your residence when you are away.

The investigation into the burglaries is ongoing and police said no additional information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information about these cases can contact Detective Pedro Diaz at Pdiaz@cityblm.org or 309-434-2532.