Bloomington Police looking for missing person

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police department is asking for the public to help locate a missing person.

Matthew C. Smith of Bloomington was reported missing by his family Friday.

Smith was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a light gray t-shirt, black shorts, black socks, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Smith’s location is encouraged to contact the Bloomington police department at 309-820-8888.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News