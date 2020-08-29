Bloomington Police looking for missing person

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police department is asking for the public to help locate a missing person.

Matthew C. Smith of Bloomington was reported missing by his family Friday.

Smith was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a light gray t-shirt, black shorts, black socks, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Smith’s location is encouraged to contact the Bloomington police department at 309-820-8888.

