Bloomington Police looking for missing person

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police department is asking for the public to help locate a missing person.
Matthew C. Smith of Bloomington was reported missing by his family Friday.
Smith was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a light gray t-shirt, black shorts, black socks, and black tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about Smith’s location is encouraged to contact the Bloomington police department at 309-820-8888.
