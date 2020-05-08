Bloomington pools closed for the year, Miller Park’s Fourth of July festivities canceled

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Some changes are coming to Bloomington for communities to better practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, a Bloomington spokesperson said the pandemic contributed to the closure of the city’s Holiday and O’Neil pools, which will be closed through 2020, to demolish them and make way for new aquatics projects. The O’Neil pool, which is 46, has outlived its operational capacity expectation by 21 years.

Demolition could begin as early as June.

“In every challenge there is an opportunity,” explains City Manager Tim Gleason. “The guidelines that are here and the ones we know are likely coming due to COVID-19, combined with the condition of O’Neil Pool, made this a no-brainer. Let’s have a big win for the community out of this.”

The scope and design of the new O’Neil facility has yet to be determined, along with total project cost. Design work is budgeted for this fiscal year in the amount of $738,000. The final completion date for the project is also yet to be determined.

“O’Neil is long overdue for a makeover, and this gives us a great opportunity to start,” Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Arts Director Jay Tetzloff said.

Additionally, Miller Park’s Fourth of July festivities will not occur this year, in order to encourage social distancing. This includes performances of “Celebrate America” and the fireworks display.

“Safety is our priority, but we understand people want to have fun. Parks are open, and we encourage the public to enjoy them with proper social distancing,” said Tetzloff.