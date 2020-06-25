Bloomington answers frequently asked questions about Phase 4

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Bloomington has released a list of updates and answers to frequently asked questions to prepare for phase 4 of the restore Illinois plan.

City Hall, City offices at the Government Center, etc. will remain open by appointment only as they have been for the past few weeks.

The walk-up windows at Grossinger Motors Arena are still open for business. These windows can be used for making cash water bill payments and performing other transactions.

People may begin renting/reserving most City facilities for gatherings of up to 50 people.

The Zoo will reopen with reduced capacity. Please visit www.millerparkzoo.org for more information.

Limited restrooms in parks will be opened. Drinking fountains will not be available in parks.

Playgrounds/spraygrounds will remain closed at this time.

Outdoor dining has been extended in the City through the end of August (so continue to drive carefully!), and indoor dining options will start to become available tomorrow.

Indoor tavern hours will return to normal. Off-premise (outside of the building) hours must continue to end by 10:30 p.m.

Anyone with more questions can contact the city of Bloomington at (309)-434-2509 or info@cityblm.org.