Bloomington answers frequently asked questions about Phase 4

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Bloomington has released a list of updates and answers to frequently asked questions to prepare for phase 4 of the restore Illinois plan.
- City Hall, City offices at the Government Center, etc. will remain open by appointment only as they have been for the past few weeks.
- The walk-up windows at Grossinger Motors Arena are still open for business. These windows can be used for making cash water bill payments and performing other transactions.
- People may begin renting/reserving most City facilities for gatherings of up to 50 people.
- The Zoo will reopen with reduced capacity. Please visit www.millerparkzoo.org for more information.
- Limited restrooms in parks will be opened. Drinking fountains will not be available in parks.
- Playgrounds/spraygrounds will remain closed at this time.
- Outdoor dining has been extended in the City through the end of August (so continue to drive carefully!), and indoor dining options will start to become available tomorrow.
- Indoor tavern hours will return to normal. Off-premise (outside of the building) hours must continue to end by 10:30 p.m.
Anyone with more questions can contact the city of Bloomington at (309)-434-2509 or info@cityblm.org.