BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Public Library is expanding for the first time since it was built in 1976.

The $25.2 million library expansion and renovation is funded through a combination of state grants, library reserve funds, and donations.

Bloomington Public Library representatives, state legislators, and community members attended a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday to mark the beginning of the project.

“We’re just so excited. We’re excited to be able to offer this to the community and really build up for the future of Bloomington,” said Jeanne Hamilton, library director at Bloomington Public Library.

Hamilton said the expansion and renovation are needed to match Bloomington’s population growth during the past 45 years.

“Our community has grown by about 92% since our original building was built, so we are ready and bursting at the seams to meet those new community needs,” she said.

The 21,000 square foot expansion will add three community rooms, two recording studios, a sensory-friendly room, and a kids’ Discovery Zone. Another 58,000 square feet will be renovated.

“We will also have a drive-up, so people can pick up their holds, both high-risk patrons and those on the go,” she said.

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambe said the library serves as a meeting place for the community.

“The library is kind of a focal point. It’s the living room of the community. It’s a place where we all can come, meet with one another, make friendships,” he said.

Mwilambe said the library expansion shows an investment in the community.

“I think this is really important. It says that we really value everyone, particularly for those folks who use it. Something that is really nice, state of the art,” he said.

He said they are still seeking community donations to reach their goal of $1.4 million. They have raised about $700,000 since December.

The project is expected to be completed by late 2023.