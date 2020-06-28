Bloomington Public Library creates community Letterboxing challenge

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bloomington - city logo_1450155487634.png

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Public Library organized a Letterbox Challenge for community members to engage in while in-person programs are canceled.

Through July, neighbors can participate in Letterboxing, or a treasure hunt, throughout the community. Library staff has placed clues around the area for participants to locate more than 30 boxes hidden throughout Bloomington. According to library staff, each box will have a stamp press.

The purpose of the hunt is to fill your notebook with various stamps the library has hidden. Participants will have to use their markers and color the stamper to create the image.

The first day to start looking for clues is July 1. Participants can visit atlasquest.com and search for Bloomington to look for clues.

The challenge will end July 31.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News