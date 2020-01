BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The Bloomington Public Library is planning a 15-million-dollar expansion and this week the board of trustees selected an architect for the project.

Engberg Anderson Architects of Rosemont was unanimously chosen Tuesday.

The firm is coming up with several concepts for the building located on Olive street.

Leaders say they are happy with their decision as the firm has completed several projects for libraries in other parts of the state as well as in Michigan and Indiana.