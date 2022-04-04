BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — This week is National Library Week.

Leaders with the Bloomington Public Library are sharing several ways the community can help donate to the library’s expansion and renovation project.

Library Director Jeanne Hamilton said they’ve already raised more than $650,000 dollars, with a fundraising goal of $1.25 million dollars. She hopes people will take advantage of what they’re calling the more public phase of fundraising.

“The big thing with this is a Lego mosaic, there’s a company that we were able to send a picture of what the library expansion will look like, and then it has 12,000 pieces,” said Hamilton.

She said they’re asking people to sponsor each Lego in the mosaic, at one dollar apiece, which would total $12,000 in support once completed.

“The first week I think we reached a little over $1,200, so it’s exciting to see that being filled up,” said Hamilton.

Coinciding with National Library Week, Normal resident and Eureka College Creative Writing Professor Dr. Zeke Jarvis, created a choose your own adventure story online to raise funds as well, with one of the three storylines supporting the Bloomington Public Library.

“Depending on who folks want to support, and or where they want the story to go, they can donate to either the Bloomington Public Library, the Milwaukee Public Library Foundation, and Milwaukee is where I did my graduate studies, or the town where I grew up is Rhinelander, Wisconsin, and so the Rhinelander Public Library,” said Dr. Jarvis.

And April 6th is National Library Giving Day, Hamilton said the donation support the community gives towards their fundraising goals is paramount.

“In the planning process, we’ve tried to really think about the community needs, and how we can meet those, and this is just another way for it to be the communities library, is the support that we can get from everyone in the community,” said Hamilton.