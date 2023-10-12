BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bulk pickup at no additional charge will be offered to Solid Waste Program customers according to a City of Bloomington news release.

From Oct. 2 to Oct. 13, the Fall 2023 Free Bulk Pickup will be coming to different zones each day. Different zone pickups fall on different days. Crews currently remain on schedule to start the final zone on Friday, Oct. 13.

Normally running $25-per-loader-bucket, the first two weeks of May and October offer free bulk pick-up.

More information about the program can be found here.