BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington has cracked the top 5 best places to live in America if you’re a recent graduate.

According to SmartAsset who compiled the list using metrics such as jobs, affordability, and fun, Bloomington was ranked second in the entire country, only behind Lubbock, TX.

Bloomington scored highly on the fun rating and the median income for college graduates. People who are 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree typically earn $72,333 per year there. This is in addition to State Farm headquarters being in Bloomington which employs 14,000 people.

Data shows that midwestern metro areas were heavily represented. Seven out of the top ten fit this description. This stems from a fruitful job market, reasonable cost of living, and social factors.

Champaign-Urbana came in second in the fun metric thanks to its restaurants, bars, and entertainment.