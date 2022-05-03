BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington has ranked high on the list of most livable U.S. Cities Tuesday.

According to the Smart Asset list, Bloomington ranked 17 on the list.

The study analyzed data from 286 cities with 65,000 to 100,000 residents, and measured cities on 11 metrics including the concentration of entertainment establishments, restaurants, bars, and healthcare establishments, income inequality, home affordability, unemployment rate, and average commute time.

The study found that 19 of the 25 most livable cities are in the midwest. According to the list, the most livable city is O’Fallon, MO.

The full report is available here.