Bloomington Rehab Center sees additional COVID-19 cases, one resident dies

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Five more staff members at the Bloomington Rehab Center were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The center now has 38 cases within the facility, 28 are residents and 10 are employees, according to the McLean County Health Department. Included in the report, a woman in her 70s died from the virus. She was a resident at the rehab center who was hospitalized. The department wrote in their report she had underlying health conditions.

This is the third death from the Bloomington Rehab Center.

The health department also released Sunday McLean county now has a total of 170 cases, nine more from Friday. One-hundred-six people have recovered from the virus. Fifty-two people are at home isolating.

