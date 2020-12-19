Bloomington relators wrap gifts for charity

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington-Normal relators wrapped presents Friday, all for a good cause.

Staff at Keller Williams Revolution helped out an area non-profit for the third year in a row by having a donation gift wrapping set up.

Staff wrapped Christmas gifts from community members and others who dropped them off in exchange for donations to a charity. This year, the realty group picked Home Sweet Homes, a non-profit that helps end homelessness in the Twin Cities.

B.J. Armstrong, operating principal of the firm, said they’ve partnered with the charity before and are excited to do so again this year.

“Our favorite part is the opportunity to give back, so when we can go and present a check to Home Sweet Home Mission, that’s really what the best part is, but in year’s past, this has been a great opportunity for us to come together with people,” Armstrong said.

There was no set goal for Friday’s event, just as much as people could donate and needed their holiday presents wrapped.