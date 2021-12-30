Bloomington Salvation Army is falling short thousands of dollars to donation goal

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Falling short more than $12,000 from this year’s donation is what the Salvation Army in Bloomington is reporting after Christmas.

During the holiday season, it is no surprise people are greeted by bell ringers at big chain stores, but as more people shop online, leaders said fewer people are seeing the red kettles.

Angie Bubon, the director of Development at Salvation Army in Bloomington, said another factor that is not helping is the pandemic. Bubon said more people are staying in, and some people just can’t afford to donate during these unprecedented times.

However, she said they are working to keep up with the latest technology for other online options to donate.

“We’ve tried to adapt our kettles as times have changed, so kettles have little stickers with QR codes, or you can pay through Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Venmo. Then we also have our virtual red kettles,” said Bubon.

Those looking for more information can visit The Salvation Army of Bloomington website.