Bloomington Salvation Army no longer accepting general in-kind donations

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington’s Salvation Army wants you to stop bringing items to their donation boxes.

On Friday, the organization said the white donation bins located in the parking lot of 611 W Washington St. will no longer be picked up and will be removed in the coming weeks.

General in-kind donations refer to items such as clothing, home goods, toys, and other items. The change comes from some Central Illinois Salvation Army Thrift Stores closing as well as the recent consolidation of the Springfield Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC).

Items donated in the past that could not be utilized locally, were picked up by the Springfield ARC and sent to Salvation Army Thrift Stores in Central Illinois.

Bloomington’s Salvation Army said they will continue to update the community on in-kind donations they need in their programs.

Other Local organizations that can take in-kind donations:

Goodwill – 302 Landmark Dr, Normal, IL

Habitat for Humanity Restore -1402 W Washington St, Bloomington, IL

Abundant Life Church – 108 W Market St, Bloomington, IL

Recycling Furniture for Families – 515 North Center St, Bloomington, IL

The Salvation Army operates approximately 600 Family Stores across the nation that fund over 100 ARCs. An early pioneer of drug and alcohol rehabilitation, The Salvation Army has operated ARCs in America for more than 100 years. Today, they serve over 173,000 people who seek a path out of substance abuse. This ministry relies on the generosity of individuals, organizations, and businesses that donate and purchase goods at the Salvation Army’s Family/Thrift stores.

