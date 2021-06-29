Bloomington Salvation Army wants monetary donations for fan drive

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The summer months are heating up and the Salvation Army is asking for monetary donations for their annual fan drive.

Donations will be used to help the Salvation Army purchase discounted fans from Lowe’s.

To limit in-person contact, they will not be accepting donations of fans.

The donations can be mailed to Salvation Army, 611 W Washington, Bloomington, IL, 61701. “Fans” must be written in the memo line.

People can also make donations online by visiting www.sabloomington.org and clicking the Annual Fan Drive image at the top of the page.

These fans will be made available to McLean County seniors (60 and up) and those with a documented medical need who did not receive a fan in 2020.

Open distribution to anyone in need of a fan will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 6 and July 8 at the North Doors of the Family Services Building in front of the Safe Harbor Shelter. Cars should enter form Oak St.

Those wishing to receive a fan will need to bring a photo ID and a piece of mail.

For questions about fan distribution, call (309) 829-9476.