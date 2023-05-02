BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau has secured more than $263,000 to promote tourism along Route 66.

According to a press release, the money will be used for the development, site preparation, and installation of a monument gateway signage in five communities along Route 66 in McLean County.

Senator Dave Koehler (D – Peoria) supported the legislation and is glad to see the money put into Central Illinois.

“Route 66 is such a rich piece of history not only for our state but our nation as a whole,” said Koehler. “This investment will draw in tourists from across the country, who will see just how great Illinois truly is.”

To view a full list of Illinois Travel and Tourism Grant Program recipients can be found here. More information on the Route 66 Grant Program can be found here.