UPDATE (5:33 p.m.)– Angie Nunez has been found.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The Bloomington Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing child.

3-year-old Angie Nunez was reported missing Tuesday near the 500 block of North Oak Street.

She is described as Hispanic with shoulder-length black hair and was last seen in a pink shirt and blank pants.

Nunez speaks and responds to Spanish.

Anyone with information is implored to contact the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888.