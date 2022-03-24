BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Thursday, the City of Bloomington hosted a public meeting on the city’s Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan. A plan is in the process of being updated.

“What had been out on the website for, five years really, was really sort of a skeleton of what should be in the ADA plan,” said Michael Hurt, the city’s Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer.

Hurt, who has been working on updating the transition plan for around 5 months, said the current plan needs expanding, with input from people with disabilities.

“It’s very streamlined, and kind of clinical, but their lives really aren’t clinical, they actually are going through a lot that we don’t see, as people who don’t have these disabilities, and these barriers,” said Hurt.

Representatives from LIFE Center for Independent Living, who work with people with disabilities, said the working updated plan is a good start, but had inputs of their own, such as making sure the language in the plan clear and understandable, making sure the process for inquiring about accommodations is easy to follow, and making sure the city’s website is accessible to people with disabilities.

“What we’re looking at working document-wise now, I think we have some good ground covered, we have a lot of work ahead of us,” said Conan Calhoun, Disability Rights Advocated with LIFE-CIL.

Calhoun also included resources leaders with the city could look into working with.

“We have those assets, like Illinois Assistive Technology Program out of Springfield, Great Lakes ADA up in Chicago, they offer expertise in these things to be able to adopt it, and then have a good working document that’s truly accessible through a lens with disability,” said Calhoun.

Hurt also said he believes many people over the years have been frustrated with the city’s lack of action when it comes to ADA compliance.

He added, the city is working to correct this, and will continue to do so moving forward, having more input sessions in the future.