BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Following the shooting death of a 17-year-old Peoria teen, Bloomington has now recorded five homicides already in 2022.

This marks the highest number since 2018, when nine people were murdered in the City of Bloomington. City leaders hope it’s a trend they can slow, as there are still many months left in 2022.

“We see an early trend in 2022 that we want to curb as much as we possibly can,” said city manager, Tim Gleason.

Gleason said he hopes the numbers remain at five, but added it varies year to year when it comes to homicides. In 2020, only one homicide was recorded in the city, and in 2021 just four homicides all year.

“Every year is going to be different, you hope that you’re following a trend that is less than the year before,” Gleason said.

Gun violence is a problem that the city is looking to address, according to Gleason. He announced Monday that State Senator Dave Koehler told him the city would be receiving $500,000 to help in its gun violence prevention efforts.

“I think the title is prevention of gun violence, what it can actually be spent on, we’re waiting to hear more,” Gleason said.

Ward 7 councilwoman, Mollie Ward said she hopes something can be done to prevent further tragedies, adding one homicide is a problem let alone five.

“We’re allowing our children to be killed by our inaction,” Ward said.

Ward recently proposed that the city start a gun violence prevention commission. It would be a diverse group of community members tasked with getting to the root causes of gun violence, and the area’s council should spend more to address it.

“Look at the instances of gun violence already this year in Bloomington, we can see it’s self-evident that they all aren’t related to the same causes,” Ward said.

Ward 3 councilwoman, Sheila Montney, said she hopes the new flock security cameras help solve crimes like these quicker and added this was why she supported approving them as soon as possible. She adds gun violence and crime can be curbed if the council and the city continue properly funding the police department.

“Support law enforcement, solve crimes and ensure that people who commit crimes are accountable,” Montney said.

Gleason said the Town of Normal is also receiving the $500,000 from the state. He added that he’s had talks with Town and County leaders about making Ward’s proposal an area-wide initiative.