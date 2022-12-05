BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — State Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) announced Monday that he will be retiring from the Illinois Senate in January.

Barickman will serve the remainder of his term, which ends Jan. 10, 2023.

His office released the following statement on Monday:

I have now served in the Illinois House and Senate for twelve years. My oldest son was born during the final days of my first legislative session, which quickly taught me about the sacrifices that would burden my family as I chose to serve. Those who know me are well aware of the priority I have continually attempted to place on my family. However, my other obligations have only increased, bringing further sacrifices.



The wonderful people of the 53rd Senate District need a representative who can make them the priority they deserve to be. Representing central Illinois, first in the House and then in the Senate, has been an incredible honor and privilege which I have never taken for granted. During my time in office, I have had the opportunity to play a role in historic changes in our state. My passion has been to serve as an independent voice in favor of limited and responsible governance for our State. I’ve tried to demonstrate that there is space for independent and thoughtful representation, even in our increasingly polarized political climate. Solving problems legislatively, and just as importantly, working to address constituent issues, has given me an opportunity to prove that our government, as frustrating as it can be, can actually still work.



What’s next for me includes more time with my kids – fishing, outdoor activities, traveling, participating in their activities, shuttling them around, and hopefully avoiding many of the phone calls, meetings and conflicts that have too often pulled me away from my family.



I am announcing my retirement now to give the Republican Party leadership in my district time to fill this vacancy so that a new Senator can be seated at the inauguration of the new 103rd General Assembly in January 2023. I am very excited for this next chapter of my life to begin, and I wish nothing but success for the next Senator to represent the 53rd District. May God bless Illinois.

State Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington)

Barickman won reelection in the Nov. 8 general election. Now, the next person to fill the seat will be appointed by the McLean County GOP.