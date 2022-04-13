BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In the Twin Cities, some residents in Bloomington are saying rain rain go away as storms hit McLean County Wednesday.

It’s not even been a year since heavy rains pummeled Bloomington-Normal, leaving sewers in some areas overwhelmed, and the problem leading to backups in people’s basements.

Residents in one Bloomington neighborhood say it’s a constant worry every time it rains, but since then, the city is taking steps to prevent a similar situation.

“It was just desperate. You’re sitting on your stairs and just watching water fill over from the toilet,” said Bloomington resident Kurt Holland.

Last June, the neighborhood was subject to sewer and stormwater backing up into people’s basements due to the combined sewers in the area. Now, rain clouds leave residents in Bloomington’s Eastgate neighborhood on edge.

“I’m basically anxious in anticipation of hearing water-dropping against the basement floor, and fortunately, we haven’t had that with any of the other storms,” Holland said.

After enough outcry from residents, the city council approved last fall to speed up the Locust-Colton combined sewer elimination project.

“We really accelerated everything by about three years by accelerating the timeframe and the funding for it, so phases two and three have gotten moving quickly. Stages four and five are in design right now, and phases eight and nine will come in a few years,” said Bloomington Public Works Director Kevin Kothe.

Kothe said the multi-phase sewer separation project is going as planned and on time.

“With the sewer and the stormwater separated, there’s a lot less likelihood of something to happen,” Kothe said.

Holland said seeing work being done nearby gives him hope.

“It’s a very antiquated system that we have. It should have been fixed decades ago, so yes, I have faith that they’re doing what they need to do to fix the problem,” Holland said.