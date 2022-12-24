BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Shelters in Bloomington are doing the best they can to help the homeless during the winter storm. Even though they are at capacity, they’re still trying to find ways to bring others in.

Navy Veteran James Auck is just one of many in the twin cities seeking shelter during the cold weather. He has used The Salvation Army services. His most recent visit started three weeks ago.

“It’s been helping a lot cause I’m inside and it’s warm inside. And I just had surgery so this place has been a blessing for me, I had some major surgery on my neck and they helped me with a place to stay cause I’m in the middle of getting an apartment and everything,” he said.

Auck said the services are a hand up and not a hand out.

“I’m just really grateful for the place. I just can’t express how grateful I am for it,” said Auck.

The Salvation Army shelters men and women, but no kids, and also operates as a warming center. Case worker Jake Rothwell says employees are working around the clock even spending the night to make sure they can help those in the community during the storm.

“It’s cold. Everyone has to stay safe. We have to provide for people. And sometimes that means taking on more responsibilities and duties. But we’re more than happy to do it because we’re here for that specific reason. And it is for that reason we find purpose and motivation to help individuals,” said Rothwell.

Just a mile away, there’s Home Sweet Home Ministries, a shelter that helps men, women and children. The pipes at the facility have broken leaving the men’s area at 52 degree. Director of Client Services Debbie Reese says all the shelters need help to provide services.

“If the community can do anything to help in terms of funding for PATHS, for us, the Salvation Army, open up places to get people warm. We’re all working together at this. So, we need everybody’s help,” she said.

Reese said the shelters need long term help beyond the cold months. Both facilities offer meal services during the day.

Home Sweet Home Ministries 303 East Oakland Ave

Lunch – 11:45 am Daily

Dinner – 5:15 pm Daily

The Salvation Army 611 West Washington St.

Breakfast – 7:00 am Daily

Lunch – 11:30 am Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Dinner – 7:00 pm Daily