UPDATE (4:41 p.m.) A Bloomington Desk Sergeant has stated that they believe the teen was shot in the throat.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– One teen is in the hospital after Bloomington police responded to a shooting near Valley View Circle around 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

A Bloomington police news release states that officers arrived and found a 16-year-old with a serious gunshot wound. Paramedics transferred him to an area hospital. He was, later, transferred via Life Flight to another hospital.

The boy is in critical condition.

Bloomington Chief Jamal Simington stated, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim of this violent encounter. I am grateful for the dedicated emergency dispatchers, police officers,

detectives, paramedics, as well as the medical professionals who are continuing to provide

medical care to the victim.”

The incident remains under investigation.