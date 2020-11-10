Bloomington social justice group wants every vote to count

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A group of Bloomington social activists gathered Tuesday afternoon making sure citizens hear the message “every vote counts”.

A crowd of around 20 with the Grassroots Organization “Stand Up for Social Justice” held signs and shouted “every vote matters” in the 2020 elections.

With votes still being counted in the state and across the country, the group said every vote matters and sh to the outcome of elections. Julie Prandi, an organizer of Tuesday’s vigil, said they also believe it should be an easier process to cast a ballot.

“There are always problems with long lines and polling places like ISU, where people wait for hours to vote, this should not happen,” Prandi said. “There needs to be enough polling places, easier registration preferably automatic registration for all U.S. citizens.”

Prandi said overall voter turnout is on pace to be around 65%, but she and others with the organization would like to see it closer to 90%, which according to them is the voter turnout in Australia’s elections.

Speakers from other organizations such as NAACP, YWCA, and “Not in our Town” joined the vigil and said voters of all backgrounds, including those in the criminal justice system, deserve to have their voices heard.

The group said they are non-partisan and were founded four years ago after the 2016 election. They said the group brings awareness to social issues.

