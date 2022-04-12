BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington High School student who brought a loaded gun to school last winter has pleaded guilty.

Tayshaun Johnson, 16, was in court Tuesday morning, where he pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful use of a weapon. This could earn him two to five years in prison and up to a $25,000 fine.

The state and defense could not agree on a proper penalty and asked the judge to make that decision at a later time.

As previously reported, when Johnson arrived at school last November, he had a strong odor of cannabis about him. He was asked to go to the principal’s office, where the assistant principal searched his book bag and saw a gun handle.

Inside was a 9MM Taurus handgun with 10 rounds. Johnson admitted the bag was his but claimed he did not know how the gun got there.

Sentencing will take place on June 7 at 2:30 p.m. The judge, Casey Costigan, believes the state will want him placed in the Department of Corrections, and the defense will want him in a program.

Costigan will be getting reports from the Juvenile Detention Center to use while they determine the sentence.