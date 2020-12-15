Bloomington takes next step toward making city more inclusive for immigrants

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington councilwoman says she wants to make the city a more welcoming place for immigrants.

Ward 2 representative Donna Boelen is proposing the council work closely with a non profit called Welcoming America Initiative to brainstorm ways to make the area more inclusive.

She says this is not a Welcoming City ordinance, but rather a way to develop a process, to slowly break down fear some community members have developed over the years.

“I think that being informed, involving all perspectives, listening with an open mind to all residents, and discussing over time what we are doing, step by step, will be more acceptable to the entire community,” said Boelen. “You can’t just throw something out there, and check a box and say I’m done, it has to be a process that works for the entire community.”

City staff will now begin drafting a resolution for council to make a final vote on at their next meeting.

VIDEO GAMING LICENSE:

Good news for business owners in Bloomington who are wanting to set up video gaming.

Only 60 business in the city are allowed to have a gaming license at one time, but on Monday night the city council voted to create a license wait list.

Meaning, instead of rushing to get your application in when a license becomes available, you can now put in an application whenever.

The city will begin receiving applications next Monday, December 21st at 8 a.m.