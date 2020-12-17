Bloomington teen arrested after attempted armed robbery

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington teen was arrested Wednesday night after attempting to rob a taxi driver at gun point.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of East Walnut Street, near the intersection with North Linden, where it was reported a man demanding money attempted to rob a taxi driver by showing a pistol.

The suspect fled on foot after failing to obtain cash. Shortly after the investigation began, the suspect was located sitting inside a vehicle in the 800 block of East Chestnut Street, a few blocks away.

Austin C. Pittman, 18, of Bloomington, was transported to the McLean Count Jail. He was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. Bond was requested to be set at $75,000.