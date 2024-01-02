BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington teen has been arrested and cited with a DUI for a crash on New Year’s Eve. The 17-year-old crashed into 6 Points Food and Liquor at approximately 11:20 pm.

The boy received three citations including one for the DUI. The incident did not result in death or injuries serious enough for someone to be transported to the hospital. The liquor store is currently boarded up.

Police said this is a prime example as to why minors should not be supplied with alcohol.

“There is a financial responsibility to this crash that occurred. That can easily fall back on whoever supplied that juvenile alcohol,” said Public Information Officer Bryce Janssen. “Luckily, no lives were lost in this incident. There we no serious injuries. But this does come with a hefty financial burden for somebody.”

The minor was released to a guardian. Additional charges can occur if police find out who supplied the alcohol.