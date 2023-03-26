BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A teenage girl is missing, and Bloomington police are asking the public for help finding her.

The teenager, Destinie Rankin, was reported missing on Saturday at about 7 p.m. She was last seen Friday at approximately 4 p.m.

Following a verbal disagreement with her family, Rankin left her home without her medication for a mental health diagnosis. She is believed to still be in the Bloomington area.

Rankin is described as a 16-year-old white female, approximately 5″8, and 180 lbs. She has red shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Bloomington police provided this photo of Destinie Rankin, 16, with permission from her family/guardian.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a tie-dye hoodie, dark blue jeans, and black boots.

Anyone with information on Rankin’s location is encouraged to contact the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888.

If you or someone you know is thinking about running away, please call Project Oz any time at (309) 827-0377 to speak with a crisis counselor about alternatives.