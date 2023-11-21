BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 16-year-old Bloomington boy remains hospitalized Tuesday after being shot late Monday night.

Bryce Janssen, a spokeswoman for the Bloomington Police Department, said officers were called to the 900 block of Wright Street just before 11:30 p.m. for the shooting. When they arrived, they made contact with the teen outside of a house, he said.

He had been shot in the leg and officers at the scene applied a tourniquet to the injured leg before paramedics with the Bloomington Fire Department took him to a local hospital, Janssen said.

The matter remains under investigation. Janssen said no arrests have been made. A motive for the shooting or what led up to it wasn’t immediately known.

Janssen said the boy was listed in stable condition on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to call detective Jordan Downing at 309-434-2587 or Jdowning@cityblm.org.