Bloomington teens arrested, loaded pistols seized

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two Bloomington teens were arrested by the city’s street crimes unit Wednesday as a result of a traffic stop.

Daejon Johnson, 19, and a 16-year-old male, both of Bloomington were arrested after a traffic stop near the intersection of Clinton and Walnut Streets, a press release from the Bloomington Police Department states.

Two loaded pistols and marijuana were seized as a result.

Johnson was arrested for two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, possessing a firearm with no FOID card or being ineligible for one, delivering marijuana 10-30 grams, and possessing marijuana 30-100 grams.

The 16-year-old juvenile was arrested for armed violence, delivery of marijuana 10-30 grams, possession of a firearm by a felon and no valid driver’s license.

No further information will be released about the juvenile. Bond for Johnson was requested at $250,000.