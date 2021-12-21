Bloomington telecommunicator honored with two Life-Saving awards

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A telecommunicator for the city of Bloomington had a busy week helping save lives in the community.

Amanda Richmond’s efforts earned her two Life-Saving awards.

The first award was for a situation that involved a drowned child. Leaders with the city say her calm demeanor helped her give CPR instructions over the phone. Richmond was also able to quickly direct first responders to the scene, where the child survived.

The second award was for helping an individual who was going through a mental health crisis. Richmond was able to communicate and keep them on the phone, and from taking their own life.

“Telecommunicators help people at some of the worst moments of their lives, they are the lifeline for all emergencies requiring public safety group responses. The City is incredibly proud to have someone like Amanda on our team.” Jamal Simington, Bloomington Police Chief

Just a month before receiving these two awards, Richmond’s efforts were recognized for helping a caller deliver a baby over the phone.