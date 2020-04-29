Bloomington TGI Fridays closes its doors permanently

1  of  2
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After a 25-year run, TGI Fridays attached to the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington is closing its doors.

Fifth Day Restaurants, which owns the Bloomington TGIF, temporarily closed the eatery on March 15. The company has since announced it will not re-open.

Fifth Day, which also owns TGIF restaurants in Peoria, Springfield, Rockford, Moline, and Champaign, has filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy in Illinois Central Bankruptcy Court.

The local favorite lunch and dinner spot employed around 60 people.

Employees at the doubletree hotel say it’s sad seeing the longtime restaurant go.

“It was a little shocking but does it surprise us, I guess the general feeling out in the community is this isn’t gonna be the last one that that closed. It’s hard, it’s taken a toll on the economy in total but especially restaurants, hotels, anything hospitality,” said General Manager at the DoubleTree Hotel Ray Ceresa.

At this time Fifth Day won’t confirm whether the Peoria TGIF will close.

