Bloomington tiny house to be raffled off, benefitting local non-profits

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The raffle for the 220-square-foot house worth $50,000 began selling tickets Wednesday, July 1 and will donate the proceeds to Midwest Food Bank and Spread Truth Ministries.

Mike Gilmore, a home builder and realtor for over 40 years, built the tiny home after recognizing the need for simpler living and downsizing trends. Utilizing a theme of “Tiny House, Big Impact,” Gilmore said he hopes the donation will support the non-profits in their mission of helping those in need.

“It is an honor to support two non-profits through this donation, especially in this time when so many need [to be] fed spiritually and physically,” Gilmore said.

Midwest Food Bank Executive Director Tara Ingham said donations like Gilmore’s helped the non-profit distribute over $28 million worth of food last year.

“We are humbled by the generosity of Mike’s donation,” Ingham said. “We will be able to further our mission and serve more families facing hunger in these uncertain times through this raffle.”

The winning raffle ticket will be drawn on Friday, Aug. 28. 2,000 tickets will be available for sale. Prices are $75 for one ticket or $195 for three. Tickets are available at the raffle website.











