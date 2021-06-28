Bloomington to offer free bulk pick-up for storms; council repeals COVID-19 emergency order

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Following this past weekend’s storms, Bloomington City Leaders met for their bi-weekly meeting before the July 4th holiday.

Council members, the mayor, and city staff applauded public works crews and first responders for their coordinated response to Friday’s “disaster type of storm”. City Manager Tim Gleason said it was a coordinated effort between Bloomington, Normal, and the County.

Friday night’s storms flooded city streets, stranded drivers in floodwaters and left behind debris.

Gleason said the City is still assessing damages.

Gleason also said the health and safety of residents was “first priority” by all city staff.

He said the city is offering free bulk pick up for all city residents who need to discard of damaged goods or tree debris.

It starts next week.

“No cost to the residents, that’s something the council very much supported and that will kick off, if nothing changes, July 6 and we plan on that being a two, possibly three-week event to get everything cleaned up for the residents,” Gleason said.

A map, schedule, and additional information for the special pickup will be released at a later date.

Bloomington City Council also voted 6-1 to repeal the City’s COVID-19 emergency ordinance.

Gleason said due to the stage entering Phase 5 of Restore Illinois, the State is requesting municipalities to return to in-person council meetings.

With the repeal, the eviction moratorium ends on July 31, as well as the utility shut offs. However, council can still enact other orders in response to those.

All city meetings will return to in-person on July 1st.

City Council’s next meeting is July 12 at 6 p.m. It will be held at the City/County Government Center on Washington Street.