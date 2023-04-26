BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– As part of the Home Repair and Accessibility Program coming to Illinois, Bloomington will receive $350,000 for low-income home repair.

State Senator Dave Koehler released a press statement praising the grants.

“This funding would provide accessibility improvements for elderly and disabled homeowners,” said Koehler. “Giving Illinoisans the opportunity to install necessary upgrades like ramps and stair lifts will improve resident’s well-being, and give them a sense of ease in their own homes.”

The grant program will help provide low-income homeowners with health, safety, accessibility, and energy efficiency repairs to their homes.

“Every Illinoisan should have a stable roof over their head,” said Koehler (D – Peoria). “This funding will provide financial assistance for residents in Bloomington who can’t afford the necessary repairs for their home.”

More information on eligibility and a list of administering agencies can be found here.