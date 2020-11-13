Bloomington to resume on-street parking enforcement starting Monday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — With the holiday season approaching, the City of Bloomington has decided to resume on-street parking enforcement starting Monday, Nov. 23.

This enforcement includes all time-limited spaces and accessible parking spaces.

Garages and parking decks will continue to be free to the public until further notice.

City manager Tim Gleason says the decision comes with local businesses in mind.

“Trying to provide that opportunity for patrons to come down and take advantage of merchants downtown, and obviously Monday is the kickoff to the holiday season,” said Gleason.

The temporary 10-minute curbside pickup spaces will be monitored as well.