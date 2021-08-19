Bloomington Township Public Water District warning Crestwicke area to expect boil order Monday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Township Public Water District (BTPWD) released a statement saying there will be a Crestwicke area service interruption.

The interruption will take place Monday, Aug. 23., starting around 8 a.m. and last the whole day.

The notice is due to repairs the city of Bloomington needs to complete on a portion of the system that is an upstream supply of BTPWD’s Crestwicke area.

Following the resumption of service, water may appear to be cloudy or discolored, but should subside after two hours. Those who live in that area are encouraged not to do laundry until the water discoloring has cleared.

A boil order will be in effect for 48 hours after the service is restored or until water samples are confirmed safe for consumption.

All water used for cooking and drinking should be boiled at a rolling boil for three minutes before use.

For more information, click here.