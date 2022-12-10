BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A portion of a two-story vacant building in Bloomington was demolished after an early morning fire kept firefighters busy for hours.

According to a press release from the Bloomington Fire Department, fire crews responded to the fire, located in the 800 block of W. Jackson Street, at approximately 1:21 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, fire crews entered the building and saw smoke throughout the building coming from flames on the first and second floors.

Crews initially used water to try to extinguish the fire, but this intensified both the fire and smoke. Since the fire started in the building and left it structurally unstable, crews were pulled from the building to take a defensive stand.

Fire crews then called for assistance in the form of off-duty fire personnel and more equipment.

After increasing water pressure, fire crews were able to bring the main fire under control at about 5 a.m. Crews stayed on site to extinguish hot spots.

According to firefighters, a portion of the building was demolished along Morris and Jackson Streets for safety reasons. Public works crews were called to barricade the area while building safety crews were called to look at the building’s condition. Nicor and Ameren were also notified.

No one was displaced as a result of the fire, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.