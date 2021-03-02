Bloomington vaccine clinic canceled due to delay in shipment

Employees with the McKesson Corporation scan a box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine while filling an order at their shipping facility in Shepherdsville, Ky., Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)

BLOOMINGTON, IL (WMBD) — The Carle BroMenn Medical Center and the McLean County Health Department (MCHD) have canceled the vaccine clinic for Wednesday, March. 3, due to a delay in shipment.

Once the vaccine is delivered, there will be a rescheduled date. Individuals will be scheduled in the same time slot as their original appointment.

The clinic is for residents receiving their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

It’s recommended that individuals take the second dose 21 days after receiving the first one.

Residents should be receiving an email regarding their original appointment. Those who used the call center to register, will be receiving a call. Instructions on how to reschedule the appointment, if there’s an issue, will be sent out via email.

So far, the MCHD has administered more than 8,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Partners from Carle BroMenn Medical Center have offered 11 clinics and delivered 4,858 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to McLean County residents.