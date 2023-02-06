BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington Normal is getting its first ramen shop at the local VFW.

According to a Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene post, NOM NOM NOODLE’s opened Monday, serving ramen, sticky buns, pot stickers, crab rangoon and other dishes.

Owner Chris Bradley said that the flavor profiles are his unique take on traditional Japanese ramen.

“We will have five ramen bowls, pork belly, chicken, birria, kimchi and vegetable—kimchi and vegetable are vegetarian,” said Bradley.

Chirs Bradley was the former executive chef at Rosie’s and a co-founder of both Fort Jesse Cafe and Pop Up Chicken Shop but is no longer involved with either restaurant.

NOM NOM NOODLE is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except Sunday and is located at 1006 E Lincoln St. VFW Post #454.