Bloomington Vigil held in support of Postal Workers

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Normal Stand Up For Social Justice held a vigil in support of postal workers Thursday.

The vigil was held in front of the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts. Many Bloomington residents held up signs supporting the post office.

Stand Up For Social Justice organizer Linda Unterman said they hope Congress passes $25 Billion in emergency relief funding for the postal service, and to reverse the policies the Postmaster General put into place that have caused mail delays, which they believe could affect the upcoming election.

Unterman also said she hopes the post office knows people support them.

“I hope they feel like we are giving them support,” Unterman said. “The post office in general in the United States has an unprecedented 90 percent approval rating, and nothing in the United States has it that good, so we know they’re doing a great job.”

Unterman encourages those who support them to contact their local member of congress, or the Post Master General.

More Information about Stand Up for Social Justice can be found on their Facebook page.