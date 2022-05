BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Grant Walch was sworn in as the newest member of the Bloomington City Council during the meeting Monday night.

Walch will be filling the Ward 1 vacancy and was sworn in by a vote of 6-2.

Council members Julie Emig and Jeff Crabill voted no on the nomination.

The vacancy was posted after Councilmember Jamie Mathy resigned on March 28 due to a business conflict.