BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents in Bloomington should prepare to see water rate increases. On Monday night, the Bloomington City Council voted to increase rates to help with renovations of the water system infrastructure.

Starting May 1, 2024, rates will increase by 33% for the next three years. The rates are based on meter size and how much water is used.

The cost for infrastructure upgrades from $350 to $400 million. Jeff Jurgens, Deputy City Manager, said the increase is a generational investment.

“This is definitely an investment into your health, into the city, into making sure that we are following best practices. There are certain mandates that we are required to follow,” said Jurgens. “This an enterprise fund. These funds will go into a specific line item and they will be specifically used for these water projects.”

The current water system is more than 100 years old. The city hopes to start the 10 year process in 2024.