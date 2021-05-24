Bloomington weather radio temporarily down

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Those in the Twin Cities may have to adjust weather radios to get severe weather alerts.

For nearly 10 days, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association (NOAA) radio tower in Bloomington has been operating at a significantly weak signal.

Lincoln’s National Weather Service Office said the radio antenna was struck by lightning recently.

While the weather radio is a great way to get alerts, the organization said that it should not be a person’s only source of information.

“We always encourage people with any type of warning device, whether it’s a weather radio, whether it’s your cell phone, whether it’s tunning into WMBD, or radio stations, always have a backup way to get information,” said Lincoln’s National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Chris Miller.

Miller said there is no exact time of when the radio station will be back at full capacity, but a team is investigating and working on a solution.